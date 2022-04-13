Morgan Stanley Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $45.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAL. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

NYSE HAL opened at $39.53 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,772 shares of company stock worth $8,622,182 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

