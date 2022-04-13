Morgan Stanley Boosts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 270

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.49) price objective (up previously from GBX 266 ($3.47)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.25.

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

