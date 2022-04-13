Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. 8,355,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,370,992. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

