Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.01. 47,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

