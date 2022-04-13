M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.54. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.