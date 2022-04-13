MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MTUAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($240.22) to €232.00 ($252.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($191.30) to €178.00 ($193.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.
OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $100.78. 20,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.40.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
