MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTYFF. TD Securities reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

MTYFF stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.