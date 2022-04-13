MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTYFF. TD Securities reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTYFF stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.