MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTY. CIBC lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.88.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$53.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$47.90 and a one year high of C$72.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.