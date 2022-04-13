Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 772,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 243,714 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 221,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

