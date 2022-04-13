Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Myomo has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myomo by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 253,804 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myomo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Myomo during the third quarter valued at about $1,784,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

