Myriad Tops One Day Volume of $84.00 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Myriad has a total market cap of $746,609.64 and $84.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000112 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,820,410,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

