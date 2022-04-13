N-able (NYSE:NABL) Trading 5.9% Higher

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.35. 8,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 570,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several research firms have commented on NABL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

