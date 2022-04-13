Nabox (NABOX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Nabox (NABOX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Nabox has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Nabox has a market cap of $3.76 million and $1.18 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.53 or 0.07537365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,526.19 or 0.99643535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,919,965,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

