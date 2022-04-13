Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $3.06. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 14,213 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.39%.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

