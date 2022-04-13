National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.48.

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

