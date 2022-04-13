National Bank of Canada FI Invests $27,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

