National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 1,550 Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MPAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

