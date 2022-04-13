National Bank of Canada FI Takes $28,000 Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TWO. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.71. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.