National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Lowered to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.16. 1,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

