National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NA. Cormark raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.96.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$93.50. 279,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,356. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$86.48 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.97.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7364122 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

