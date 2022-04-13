National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.17

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.17 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $542.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after buying an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Presto Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

