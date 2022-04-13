National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Vision by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in National Vision by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in National Vision by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $43.30. 12,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. National Vision has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

