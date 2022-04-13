Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.10. 451,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 471,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Get Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.