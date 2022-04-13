Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MSP opened at $34.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $702,380.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,909,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

