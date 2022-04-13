Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.40.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
