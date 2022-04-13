Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.40.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Neonode by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neonode by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

