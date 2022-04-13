Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 93,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 723,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.