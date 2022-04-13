Nestree Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $90.14 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,306.52 or 0.99954176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00060020 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001965 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008892 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

