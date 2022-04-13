Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

