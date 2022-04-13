Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $13.60.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
