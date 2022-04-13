Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 12.52 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 11.58 and a 12-month high of 20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 13.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 221,837 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $602,000.

