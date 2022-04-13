New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 296881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.12.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,945,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.