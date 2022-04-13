New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,860 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $181,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

PNC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.46. 66,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,768. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

