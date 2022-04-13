New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,833 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Texas Instruments worth $356,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.41.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. 115,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

