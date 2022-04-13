New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of BlackRock worth $258,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.88.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $713.89. 13,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,266. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $746.39 and a 200-day moving average of $842.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

