New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $202.46 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,705 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $202,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 554,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG traded up $7.38 on Wednesday, reaching $142.88. 58,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.86. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2,041.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.23.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,596 shares of company stock valued at $60,630,084. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

