New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $296.61 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 35,081 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Starbucks worth $296,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. 261,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,268,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

