New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $469.16 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,578,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Charles Schwab worth $469,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after buying an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. 281,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

