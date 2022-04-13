New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Paycom Software worth $90,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.98. 7,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,881. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.91 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.18.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

