New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Fastenal worth $70,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 206,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 255,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.