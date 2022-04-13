New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $80,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

TRV stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.81. 26,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,878. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

