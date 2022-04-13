New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,493 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Zoetis worth $225,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.49 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.03 and a 200 day moving average of $207.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.