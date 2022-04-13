New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,201 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of State Street worth $67,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

STT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. 62,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

