New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,930 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $72,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $10.67 on Wednesday, reaching $507.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

