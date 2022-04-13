New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,748 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $237,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $14.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $524.26. 21,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.12 and its 200 day moving average is $604.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $18,254,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

