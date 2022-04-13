New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Paychex worth $76,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.23. 26,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,155. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

