Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 63.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.