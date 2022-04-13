Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.75

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$105.75 and last traded at C$104.15, with a volume of 66732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.54. The firm has a market cap of C$82.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.22 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 119.83%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

