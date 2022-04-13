NewYorkCoin Trading 33% Higher This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $117.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00272091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001244 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001620 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

