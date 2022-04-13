Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 2.4%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

