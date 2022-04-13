NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

NXE stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

