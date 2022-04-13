NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Raised to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.72.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE stock opened at C$7.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.42. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.31 and a 12-month high of C$8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.